G. Laney, Chief Executive Officer of National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC, Financial), sold 16,063 shares of the company on August 26, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 256,026 shares of National Bank Holdings Corp.

National Bank Holdings Corp is a bank holding company specializing in banking products and financial services to both consumer and commercial clients through various branches located primarily in the United States.

Over the past year, G. Laney has sold a total of 65,863 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of National Bank Holdings Corp were trading at $43.34. The company has a market cap of $1.649 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 13.14, which is above the industry median of 10.22.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $40.75, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to understand the broader financial landscape of National Bank Holdings Corp.

