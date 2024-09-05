Glenn Sanford, CEO, Chairman of the Board, and 10% Owner of eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI, Financial), executed a sale of 50,000 shares in the company on August 28, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and the shares were sold at a price of $12.94 each. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 40,970,297 shares of the company.

eXp World Holdings Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. The company primarily provides real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. eXp World Holdings Inc leverages an online platform to connect agents with home buyers and sellers, offering an innovative and technology-driven approach to real estate transactions.

Over the past year, Glenn Sanford has sold a total of 650,000 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the recent sale, eXp World Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $12.94, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.92 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is considered modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86, suggesting potential for price appreciation based on intrinsic value estimates.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how the company's top executives view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

