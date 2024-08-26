On August 26, 2024, Jason Warnick, Chief Financial Officer of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD, Financial), executed a sale of 25,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 1,077,162 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc.

Robinhood Markets Inc operates as a financial services company, primarily offering a platform for individual investors to buy and sell stocks, options, and cryptocurrencies without commission fees. The company aims to make financial markets more accessible to a broader audience.

Over the past year, Jason Warnick has sold a total of 75,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 58 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc were trading at $20.96 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $17.98 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 64.73, which is above the industry median of 17.76.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is set at $15.84, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current market position against its intrinsic value.

