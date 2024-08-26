On August 26, 2024, George Ellis, Director at Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT, Financial), executed a sale of 5,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 13,902 shares of Liquidity Services Inc.

Liquidity Services Inc operates a network of e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers.

Over the past year, George Ellis has sold a total of 11,500 shares of Liquidity Services Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company has seen a total of 13 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of Liquidity Services Inc were trading at $22.54 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $659.805 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 34.85, which is above both the industry median of 18.1 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of Liquidity Services Inc is $20.77, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This recent insider sell might interest investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to gauge market sentiment and potential future stock movements.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.