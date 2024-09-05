Steven Fendley, President of the US Division at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS, Financial), executed a sale of 7,000 shares of the company on August 26, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 370,389 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc specializes in the advanced engineering and manufacturing of security solutions and systems designed for strategic mission requirements of the U.S. National Security priorities. The company's products include unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, training, and combat systems.

Over the past year, Steven Fendley has sold a total of 116,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 50 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc were priced at $22.58. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.40 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 321.71, significantly above both the industry median of 32.8 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $17.82, indicating that with a trading price of $22.58, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.27.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to gauge market sentiment and potential future stock movements.

