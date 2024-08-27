On August 27, 2024, Director James Keyes of Murphy USA Inc (MUSA, Financial) executed a sale of 2,000 shares of the company stock, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,114 shares in the company.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail gas stations primarily located in proximity to Walmart stores. It provides a variety of convenience store products and quick-service restaurants. The company is known for its competitive fuel prices and convenient locations.

The shares were sold at a price of $511.54, valuing the transaction at approximately $1,023,080. This sale has contributed to a total of 14 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys recorded during the same period.

Currently, Murphy USA Inc has a market cap of approximately $10.55 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 20.82, which is above the industry median of 18.1. This ratio is also higher than the company's historical median, indicating a premium compared to its past earnings multiples.

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, is set at $337.54 for Murphy USA Inc. With the current price of $511.54, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.52, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide investors with updated data points to consider in their investment decisions regarding Murphy USA Inc (MUSA, Financial).

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.