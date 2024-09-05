Peter Bulgarelli, EVP OM&R-Ventas/President & CEO-LHS at Ventas Inc (VTR, Financial), executed a sale of 7,500 shares of the company on August 27, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of Ventas Inc.

Ventas Inc, a real estate investment trust, primarily invests in properties serving the healthcare industry including seniors housing, medical office buildings, and other healthcare facilities.

Over the past year, Peter Bulgarelli has sold a total of 15,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Ventas Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, but there have been 9 insider sells.

On the date of the recent sale, shares of Ventas Inc were trading at $60.15, giving the company a market cap of approximately $25.27 billion.

The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, contribute to the GF Value of $53.47. With a current price of $60.15, Ventas Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

