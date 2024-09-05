Robert Quigley, Executive Vice President, Controller & Chief Accounting Officer of Radian Group Inc (RDN, Financial), sold 7,500 shares of the company on August 27, 2024. The transaction was reported through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 48,392 shares of the company.

Radian Group Inc is engaged in the mortgage and real estate services industry. The company offers mortgage insurance and products and services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries.

Over the past year, Robert Quigley has sold a total of 7,500 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Radian Group Inc shows no insider buys over the past year, with a total of 11 insider sells during the same period.

On the day of the sale, shares of Radian Group Inc were trading at $35.65. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $5.385 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Radian Group Inc stands at 9.30, which is below the industry median of 11.4. This ratio is also higher than the company's historical median.

With a current price of $35.65 and a GF Value of $25.51, Radian Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.4, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation metrics of Radian Group Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.