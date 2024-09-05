Joseph Sanborn, the Chief Financial Officer of EverQuote Inc (EVER, Financial), sold 4,800 shares of the company on August 26, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 202,891 shares of EverQuote Inc.

EverQuote Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The platform allows consumers to connect with insurance providers and agencies to find optimal rates for auto, home, and life insurance policies.

Over the past year, Joseph Sanborn has sold a total of 22,584 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within EverQuote Inc, where there have been 83 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of EverQuote Inc were trading at $22.5 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $804.131 million. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.15.

The GF Value of $10.45 is derived from historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation perspectives.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.