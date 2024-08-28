- Patient Fees: $291.8 million, a 7.9% increase year on year.
- Number of Appointments: Increased by 3.5%.
- Underlying EBITDA: $28.2 million, a 16.9% increase.
- EBITDA Margin Expansion: 110 basis points improvement.
- Net Profit After Tax: $8.9 million, nearly doubling the prior year's result.
- Net Cash Position: $17.7 million at year-end.
- Final Dividend: $0.0325 per share, fully franked.
- Revenue: $179.8 million, an 8.7% increase.
- Corporate Overhead Margin: Fell to 6.4% of patient fees.
- Total Practitioner Hours: Increased by 3.9% to approximately 717,000 hours.
- Total Number of Appointments Attended: Increased by 3.5% to approximately 1,050,000.
- Average Patient Visitation: Consistent at 1.95 visits per annum.
- Operating Cash Flow: $18.8 million.
- Number of Dental Centers: 128 Pacific Smiles centers plus 8 HBF Dental centers.
- Number of Dental Chairs: 543 in Pacific Smiles centers and 38 in HBF centers.
- Active Practitioners: Over 800.
- HBF Dental Centers: Attended appointments up 52% year on year.
- Patient Net Promoter Score: 86 for HBF Dental centers.
- Capital Expenditure: Moderated with no new centers built in FY24.
- Depreciation and Amortization: Fell by 1.8%.
- Net Interest Cost: Decreased to $0.1 million from $0.8 million.
- Early FY25 Trading: Patient fees of $50.8 million, a 10.9% increase year on year.
Release Date: August 28, 2024
For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.
Positive Points
- Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (ASX:PSQ, Financial) saw a 7.9% increase in patient fees year-on-year, reaching $291.8 million.
- Operational efficiency improvements, particularly in labor productivity, led to a 16.9% increase in underlying EBITDA.
- The company is now debt-free with a net cash position of $17.7 million, providing significant financial flexibility.
- A fully franked final dividend of $0.0325 per share was declared, reflecting strong earnings and cash flow.
- The partnership with HBF Dental centers has been successful, with a 52% increase in attended appointments and a high patient net promoter score of 86.
Negative Points
- The proposed scheme with NDC BidCo did not proceed, causing some distraction and uncertainty.
- Economic headwinds and cost of living pressures have impacted Australian spending habits, posing challenges for future growth.
- The Fair Work Commission's determination of a 5.75% wage increase has added to the cost base, affecting profitability.
- No new centers were built in FY24 due to restrictions under the scheme implementation deed with NDC, limiting expansion opportunities.
- One center in the 15 to 17 cohort is set to close due to consistent financial underperformance, indicating challenges in certain locations.
Q & A Highlights
Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (ASX:PSQ) Earnings Call Highlights
Q: Could you provide context on the current cancellation rates compared to pre-COVID levels?
A: Pre-COVID, cancellation rates were in the high single digits, around 8% to 9%. Currently, they are between 7.5% and 8.5%, thanks to improved appointment confirmations and patient communications. (Matthew Cordingley, CFO)
Q: Is there potential for newer centers to achieve higher average fees per chair similar to mature cohorts?
A: Yes, as dentists mature and patients return, fees per chair naturally increase. Mature centers have more efficient dentists and a loyal patient base, leading to higher value services. (Matthew Cordingley, CFO; Andrew Vidler, CEO)
Q: What is the financial benefit of closing a center in the 15 to 17 cohort?
A: The center has been losing money for several years. Closing it at the end of the lease will have minimal write-off value and we can redeploy practitioners and staff to adjacent centers. (Andrew Vidler, CEO)
Q: How should we think about EBITDA margins going forward?
A: Margins are influenced by volume, service mix, practitioner skill set, and operational efficiencies. As centers mature, we expect continued margin improvement. (Andrew Vidler, CEO)
Q: Can you explain the volume growth seen in July and its sustainability?
A: July saw a record month, partly due to school holidays and increased practitioner hours. Predicting future volumes remains challenging, but our proposition continues to appeal to patients. (Andrew Vidler, CEO)
Q: Will there be any immediate additions or backfilling of chairs in the existing network?
A: Yes, we have already deployed about half of the 30 new chairs purchased. We are also undertaking significant expansions and refurbishments in some centers. (Andrew Vidler, CEO; Matthew Cordingley, CFO)
Q: How does the staff to practitioner ratio compare with the industry, and is there room for improvement?
A: Benchmarking is challenging due to lack of public data. We believe our current ratio is well-balanced, and further improvements will come from more effective rostering practices. (Matthew Cordingley, CFO)
Q: Can you break down the 7.9% patient fee growth for FY24 into price, mix, and volume?
A: The growth comprises 3.5% volume growth, 1% to 2% price increases, and the rest from mix. (Matthew Cordingley, CFO)
Q: How does the nib agreement work financially?
A: nib funds the no-gap preventative services, increasing our volume and reducing the need for us to discount services. This arrangement is exclusive, meaning nib can't offer no-gap services with other providers in our operating areas. (Andrew Vidler, CEO)
Q: Should we expect record months in July going forward?
A: Practitioner availability and hours worked significantly influence volume growth. Increased practitioner hours, especially on weekends, have been a tailwind for us. (Andrew Vidler, CEO; Matthew Cordingley, CFO)
For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.