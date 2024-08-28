Patient Fees: $291.8 million, a 7.9% increase year on year.

Positive Points

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (ASX:PSQ, Financial) saw a 7.9% increase in patient fees year-on-year, reaching $291.8 million.

Operational efficiency improvements, particularly in labor productivity, led to a 16.9% increase in underlying EBITDA.

The company is now debt-free with a net cash position of $17.7 million, providing significant financial flexibility.

A fully franked final dividend of $0.0325 per share was declared, reflecting strong earnings and cash flow.

The partnership with HBF Dental centers has been successful, with a 52% increase in attended appointments and a high patient net promoter score of 86.

Negative Points

The proposed scheme with NDC BidCo did not proceed, causing some distraction and uncertainty.

Economic headwinds and cost of living pressures have impacted Australian spending habits, posing challenges for future growth.

The Fair Work Commission's determination of a 5.75% wage increase has added to the cost base, affecting profitability.

No new centers were built in FY24 due to restrictions under the scheme implementation deed with NDC, limiting expansion opportunities.

One center in the 15 to 17 cohort is set to close due to consistent financial underperformance, indicating challenges in certain locations.

Q & A Highlights

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (ASX:PSQ) Earnings Call Highlights

Q: Could you provide context on the current cancellation rates compared to pre-COVID levels?

A: Pre-COVID, cancellation rates were in the high single digits, around 8% to 9%. Currently, they are between 7.5% and 8.5%, thanks to improved appointment confirmations and patient communications. (Matthew Cordingley, CFO)

Q: Is there potential for newer centers to achieve higher average fees per chair similar to mature cohorts?

A: Yes, as dentists mature and patients return, fees per chair naturally increase. Mature centers have more efficient dentists and a loyal patient base, leading to higher value services. (Matthew Cordingley, CFO; Andrew Vidler, CEO)

Q: What is the financial benefit of closing a center in the 15 to 17 cohort?

A: The center has been losing money for several years. Closing it at the end of the lease will have minimal write-off value and we can redeploy practitioners and staff to adjacent centers. (Andrew Vidler, CEO)

Q: How should we think about EBITDA margins going forward?

A: Margins are influenced by volume, service mix, practitioner skill set, and operational efficiencies. As centers mature, we expect continued margin improvement. (Andrew Vidler, CEO)

Q: Can you explain the volume growth seen in July and its sustainability?

A: July saw a record month, partly due to school holidays and increased practitioner hours. Predicting future volumes remains challenging, but our proposition continues to appeal to patients. (Andrew Vidler, CEO)

Q: Will there be any immediate additions or backfilling of chairs in the existing network?

A: Yes, we have already deployed about half of the 30 new chairs purchased. We are also undertaking significant expansions and refurbishments in some centers. (Andrew Vidler, CEO; Matthew Cordingley, CFO)

Q: How does the staff to practitioner ratio compare with the industry, and is there room for improvement?

A: Benchmarking is challenging due to lack of public data. We believe our current ratio is well-balanced, and further improvements will come from more effective rostering practices. (Matthew Cordingley, CFO)

Q: Can you break down the 7.9% patient fee growth for FY24 into price, mix, and volume?

A: The growth comprises 3.5% volume growth, 1% to 2% price increases, and the rest from mix. (Matthew Cordingley, CFO)

Q: How does the nib agreement work financially?

A: nib funds the no-gap preventative services, increasing our volume and reducing the need for us to discount services. This arrangement is exclusive, meaning nib can't offer no-gap services with other providers in our operating areas. (Andrew Vidler, CEO)

Q: Should we expect record months in July going forward?

A: Practitioner availability and hours worked significantly influence volume growth. Increased practitioner hours, especially on weekends, have been a tailwind for us. (Andrew Vidler, CEO; Matthew Cordingley, CFO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.