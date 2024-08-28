The Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Revenue and Strong Profitability

CooperVision and CooperSurgical achieve record revenues, driving significant growth and profitability improvements.

55 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.003 billion, up 8% year over year.
  • CooperVision Revenue: $676 million, up 10% year over year.
  • CooperSurgical Revenue: $327 million, up 5% year over year.
  • Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.96, up 14% year over year.
  • Gross Margin: 66.6%, up from 66.1% last year.
  • Operating Margin: 25.5%, up from 23.9% last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $118 million.
  • Net Debt: Decreased to $2.5 billion.
  • Interest Expense: $27.1 million.
  • Effective Tax Rate: 16.6%.
  • CooperVision Regional Growth: Americas 13%, EMEA 7%, Asia-Pac 7%.
  • CooperVision Product Categories Growth: Torics and multifocals 12%, spheres 8%.
  • CooperVision Modalities Growth: Daily silicone hydrogel lenses 13%, silicone hydrogel FRP lenses 11%.
  • Myopia Management Portfolio Growth: 29%, with MiSight up 50%.
  • Fertility Sales: $129 million, up 10% year over year.
  • Fiscal 2024 Guidance: Consolidated revenues of $3.89 billion to $3.91 billion, up 8% to 8.5% organically.
  • Fiscal 2024 Non-GAAP EPS Guidance: $3.64 to $3.67, up 14% to 15%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 28, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • The Cooper Companies Inc (COO, Financial) achieved its first-ever $1 billion revenue quarter, highlighting strong business performance.
  • Both CooperVision and CooperSurgical reported record revenues, with net margins improving significantly.
  • Non-GAAP earnings per share grew by 14% to $0.96, indicating strong profitability.
  • The company continues to lead in the daily contact lens space and the global fertility industry, showing robust market positioning.
  • CooperVision's innovative product portfolio, including MyDay and MiSight, is driving strong growth, with MyDay Energys and MiSight showing particularly high demand.

Negative Points

  • The effective tax rate was higher than expected at 16.6%, mainly due to the geographic mix in income.
  • Foreign exchange negatively impacted earnings by $0.05 in the quarter.
  • The company is still facing capacity constraints, particularly with MyDay lenses, limiting its ability to meet demand fully.
  • PARAGARD sales slightly declined as expected, indicating challenges in the IUD market.
  • The company is dealing with litigation related to a culture media recall in its fertility segment, which could pose financial risks.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is the current state of the contact lens market, particularly in the US and globally?
A: The market remains very healthy both in the US and globally. There is some noise around US consumer rebates, but overall, the market is strong, especially in mid- and higher-end products like torics and multifocals. (Albert White, CEO)

Q: Can you provide an update on the return to double-digit fertility growth and any lingering impacts from the culture media recall?
A: The fertility team has done a fantastic job addressing the issue, and we are back to double-digit growth. We are working through litigation with insurance coverage, and there is no significant lingering impact on fertility centers. (Albert White, CEO)

Q: What drove the notably strong growth in the Americas for CooperVision, and where are you with the overall capacity initiative?
A: The strong growth was partly due to increased capacity coming online, allowing us to meet demand. We are still seeing demand greater than supply, particularly for MyDay lenses, but we are optimistic as we continue to bring more capacity online. (Albert White, CEO)

Q: Can you provide more details on the leverage seen in the quarter and whether it was more pronounced in CooperVision or CooperSurgical?
A: Both businesses executed well, and the leverage was due to efficiency gains from prior investments. This is not a one-quarter phenomenon but a multi-quarter trend that we expect to continue. (Brian Andrews, CFO)

Q: What are your expectations for fiscal 2025, particularly regarding operating income growth and any below-the-line items like interest rates and tax rates?
A: We remain focused on delivering low double-digit constant currency operating income growth. Free cash flow is expected to be stronger, and we anticipate paying down some debt. FX is currently a positive for fiscal 2025, and the effective tax rate is expected to be around 15.5%. (Brian Andrews, CFO)

Q: When did you last take price in CooperVision, and how are you thinking about pricing into fiscal 2025?
A: We took price in fiscal Q1 of this year and anticipate taking price again in fiscal Q1 of next year to offset inflation, which is still running around 3%. (Albert White, CEO)

Q: How did the distributor issue from last quarter impact sales or growth numbers, and will it continue into Q4?
A: The issue did disrupt things a bit into this quarter, but we have worked through it. We expect some residual upside in Q4 as CooperSurgical gets back on full footing. (Albert White, CEO)

Q: Can you provide more color on the growth in the Asia-Pacific region and the progress in meeting demand there?
A: Growth in Asia-Pacific was a bit softer, mainly due to capacity constraints. We are working hard to bring more MyDay capacity online to meet demand and support the team in that region. (Albert White, CEO)

Q: What is the current state of myopia management, and where are you in terms of adoption and marketing?
A: We are still in the early innings of myopia management. MiSight is gaining traction, and we are seeing positive results from our back-to-school campaign. We continue to work on insurance reimbursement and expect further growth as myopia control becomes standard of care. (Albert White, CEO)

Q: Can you provide more details on the pricing dynamics in the contact lens market and the margin uplift from toric lenses?
A: Pricing support for market growth is in the 2-3% range, driven by both pure price increases and product mix shifts towards higher-margin products like torics and multifocals. The margin profile for torics can be higher than spheres once fully launched. (Albert White, CEO)

