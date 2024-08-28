Golden Ocean Group Ltd (GOGL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong EBITDA Growth Amid Mixed Financial Results

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (GOGL) reports robust EBITDA growth and declares a $0.30 per share dividend despite mixed financial performance in Q2 2024.

55 minutes ago
Summary
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $120.3 million in Q2 2024, up from $114.3 million in Q1 2024.
  • Net Income: $62.5 million in Q2 2024, down from $65.4 million in Q1 2024.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.31 in Q2 2024, down from $0.33 in Q1 2024.
  • Adjusted Net Profit: $63.4 million in Q2 2024, up from $58.4 million in Q1 2024.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share: $0.32 in Q2 2024, up from $0.29 in Q1 2024.
  • Net TCE Rate: $23,500 per day in Q2 2024, up from $22,600 per day in Q1 2024.
  • Net Revenues: $196.7 million in Q2 2024, largely unchanged from Q1 2024.
  • Operating Expenses (OpEx): $66.3 million in Q2 2024, up from $62.6 million in Q1 2024.
  • General and Administrative Expenses: $5.1 million in Q2 2024, down from $7.4 million in Q1 2024.
  • Charter Hire Expense: $4.8 million in Q2 2024, down from $7.3 million in Q1 2024.
  • Net Financial Expenses: $25.3 million in Q2 2024, down from $27.2 million in Q1 2024.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $76.9 million in Q2 2024.
  • Cash Flow Used in Investments: $25.5 million in Q2 2024.
  • Cash Flow Used in Financing: $95.8 million in Q2 2024.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $103.1 million at the end of Q2 2024.
  • Debt and Finance Lease Liabilities: $1.4 billion at the end of Q2 2024, down by approximately $33 million from Q1 2024.
  • Dividend Declared: $0.30 per share for Q2 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 28, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Golden Ocean Group Ltd (GOGL, Financial) reported an adjusted EBITDA of $120.3 million for Q2 2024, up from $114.3 million in Q1.
  • The company declared a dividend of $0.30 per share for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Net income for Q2 2024 was $62.5 million, with earnings per share of $0.31.
  • The fleet-wide net TCE rate increased to $23,500 per day in Q2, up from $22,600 in Q1.
  • Golden Ocean Group Ltd (GOGL) has maintained a conservative leverage with a current loan-to-value (LTV) of around 34%, enabling extended repayment profiles and industry-low credit margins.

Negative Points

  • Net financial expenses were $25.3 million in Q2, although lower than $27.2 million in Q1, still a significant cost.
  • The company recorded a loss of $0.4 million from investments in associates, although an improvement from a $4.6 million loss in Q1.
  • Cash flow used in financing was $95.8 million, which included significant debt and lease repayments.
  • The company experienced approximately 193 days offhire in Q2 due to drydocking, compared to 97 days in Q1.
  • Golden Ocean Group Ltd (GOGL) saw a net decrease in cash of $44.4 million for the quarter.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What do you think has been supporting Capesize rates from a fundamental and seasonal perspective, given the soft Chinese steel markets?
A: Hi, Omar. The development follows a seasonal pattern, with fundamentally strong market volumes. Despite negative news flow, we see healthy volumes flowing. Iron ore prices dropped due to macro sentiment but rebounded, indicating strong underlying fundamentals. We expect a seasonal upswing and increased coal volumes into India post-monsoon season. – Peder Simonsen, CFO

Q: How do you explain the recent pressure on Panamax rates compared to other segments, and what is your outlook?
A: Sentiment on Panamax has been depressed due to volumes slightly below fleet capacity. Our ice-class business supported us this quarter. We expect coal volumes and longer tonne-mile volumes from grains and soybeans to support Panamax rates. Seasonal rebound is hitting Capesize more than Panamax currently. – Peder Simonsen, CFO

Q: Can you elaborate on the impact of drydocking on your Q2 results and expectations for Q3?
A: We had four ships drydocked in Q2, contributing to 193 days offhire, compared to 97 days in Q1. Six ships are scheduled for drydock in Q3, with one vessel already completed. This impacts our operating expenses and overall fleet availability. – Peder Simonsen, CFO

Q: What are your thoughts on the current state of the global Capesize trade and its future outlook?
A: The global Capesize trade grew by 3% year-on-year in H1 2024. Brazilian iron ore volumes grew by 9%, and bauxite exports from West Africa remained strong. We expect continued healthy long-distance volumes from Brazil, favoring Capesize vessels. – Peder Simonsen, CFO

Q: How is Golden Ocean positioned in terms of fleet composition and market exposure?
A: Over the last three years, we grew our fleet by 30% and reduced the average age by the same percentage. We focus on larger vessel types, particularly Capesize and Newcastlemax. We maintain a conservative leverage with a current LTV of around 34%, enabling operational flexibility. – Peder Simonsen, CFO

Q: What are the key drivers for the Capesize market in the coming quarters?
A: Key drivers include long-haul bauxite exports, increased coal demand post-monsoon season in India, and continued strong volumes from Brazil. The Capesize order book remains low, and the fleet is aging, which supports market fundamentals. – Peder Simonsen, CFO

Q: How do you view the impact of environmental regulations on the Capesize fleet?
A: Over half of the Capesize fleet will be above 15 years of age by 2028, during a period of tightening environmental regulations. This will likely impact fleet efficiency and market dynamics. – Peder Simonsen, CFO

Q: Can you provide an update on your decarbonization and digitalization investments?
A: We recorded $4.3 million in decarbonization and digitalization investments in Q2, up from below $1 million in the previous quarter. These investments are part of our strategy to enhance fleet efficiency and sustainability. – Peder Simonsen, CFO

Q: What is your outlook on the Chinese steel production and its impact on iron ore demand?
A: Chinese steel production fell by 1.1% in H1 2024. High iron ore inventories and lower steel output may impact iron ore prices and trading volumes. However, we expect a seasonal increase in industrial activity and steel production in H2. – Peder Simonsen, CFO

Q: How does Golden Ocean's business model support its financial performance and dividend potential?
A: Our low cost base, modern fleet, and industry-low cash breakeven levels create a robust business model. We have paid out $1.1 billion in dividends since 2021, representing over 90% of net profit. We remain optimistic about future cash flow and dividend potential. – Peder Simonsen, CFO

