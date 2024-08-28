Release Date: August 28, 2024

Positive Points

Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV, Financial) reported strong Q2 results with total revenue of $676 million and non-GAAP operating income of $280 million, exceeding guidance.

The company achieved significant product expansions, including the release of Site Connect to streamline clinical trials and the first release of Service Center in the CRM suite.

Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) continues to win strategic customer deals, including 14 CRM wins in the quarter, indicating strong market acceptance.

The company is seeing positive feedback and adoption in its Vault CDMS product, with significant cost savings and efficiency improvements reported by customers.

Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) has a clear product strategy and is executing well on its vision, with plans for further product releases and innovations.

Negative Points

The company faces challenges in the clinical research organization (CRO) market, with slower than desired progress in gaining traction among large CROs.

There are ongoing macroeconomic headwinds that could impact customer decision-making and deal timelines.

The professional services segment showed some weakness, with delays in service projects and some customers opting to contract directly with third-party service providers.

The competitive landscape remains challenging, particularly with Salesforce as a primary competitor, and there are concerns about potential competitive takeaways.

The adoption of new products like Prescriber National for compensation is still in the early stages, with customers needing more time to get comfortable with the new approach.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call

Q: Can you discuss the recent wins in core CRM and how the product roadmap is influencing customer decisions?

A: Peter Gassner, CEO: We had another strong quarter with 14 CRM wins. Customers are attracted to our broader vision, including Service Center and Campaign Manager, which integrate sales, marketing, and service on a single platform. This vision is appealing to both SMB and enterprise customers.

Q: How are customers approaching R&D with AI, and what impact do you expect from the upcoming R&D summit?

A: Peter Gassner, CEO: The R&D summit will facilitate customer learning and collaboration, potentially accelerating AI adoption. We expect it to be impactful as customers share insights and best practices.

Q: Can you provide an update on Vault CDMS and its adoption among top 20 pharma companies?

A: Peter Gassner, CEO: Adoption is going well, with significant value realization in areas like data cleaning and site experience. Our pipeline is healthy, and we expect continued market share gains, although progress with large clinical research organizations is slower.

Q: What drove the increase in commercial subscription revenue guidance?

A: Tim Cabral, Interim CFO: The increase is driven by strong performance in our commercial content and Crossix areas, not just core CRM. The non-CRM part of our commercial business is growing faster than the core CRM suite.

Q: How are migration conversations progressing with your largest customers?

A: Paul Shallow, EVP Strategy: Migration discussions are progressing well across both enterprise and SMB customers. We expect additional top 20 commitments over the next 12 months, with some migrations starting by the end of this year.

Q: What are the early signs of success for Service Center, and how do you see it contributing to revenue?

A: Peter Gassner, CEO: Service Center is generally available and has been well-received. It, along with Campaign Manager and Take Share, represents a significant opportunity, roughly the same size as core CRM. These products will play out over time as customers adopt Vault CRM.

Q: Can you discuss the competitive landscape, especially in the clinical space?

A: Peter Gassner, CEO: We have a broad and integrated clinical suite that offers significant advantages. Our structural advantage lies in our ability to integrate various clinical operations and data management products, which competitors struggle to match.

Q: How do you see the role of AI in your product roadmap and partner ecosystem?

A: Peter Gassner, CEO: AI use cases in commercial include next-best action and dynamic targeting, while in R&D, they involve document generation and medical coding. Our AI partner program is designed to unleash innovation, and we monitor these developments to inform our roadmap.

Q: What are your thoughts on the macro environment and its impact on your business?

A: Peter Gassner, CEO: The macro environment remains unchanged from 90 days ago. Our strong performance is attributed to solid execution and some good luck, rather than any significant improvement in the macro environment.

Q: Can you elaborate on the progress with Vault Safety and its adoption?

A: Peter Gassner, CEO: Vault Safety is progressing well, but the market is resistant to change. We expect a catalyst, such as integration with our EDC product or issues with legacy providers, to accelerate adoption. Our structural advantage will become more apparent over time.

