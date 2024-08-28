Earnings Per Share (EPS): $2.68

$2.68 Return on Equity (ROE): 17%

17% CET1 Ratio: 13.5%

13.5% Payout Ratio: 41.2%

41.2% Personal and Commercial Banking Revenue Growth: 7% year over year

7% year over year Personal Mortgage Growth: 2.4% year over year

2.4% year over year Commercial Loan Portfolio Growth: 14% year over year

14% year over year Net Interest Income (Wealth Management): Up 14% year over year

Up 14% year over year Fee-Based Revenues (Wealth Management): Up 12% year over year

Up 12% year over year Transaction Revenues (Wealth Management): Up 21% year over year

Up 21% year over year Net Income (Wealth Management): Up 19% year over year

Up 19% year over year Assets Under Management (AUM): Up 20% year over year

Up 20% year over year Net Income (Financial Markets): $318 million

$318 million Global Markets Revenue: Exceeded $450 million

Exceeded $450 million Corporate and Investment Banking Revenue: Up 16% year over year

Up 16% year over year Net Interest Income (Credigy): Up 12% year over year

Up 12% year over year Net Income Growth (ABA Bank): 24% year over year

24% year over year ABA Bank Loans and Deposits Growth: Loans up 17%, Deposits up 21%

Loans up 17%, Deposits up 21% Operating Leverage: 6% in Q3, 3% year to date

6% in Q3, 3% year to date Efficiency Ratio: Below 52% in both Q3 and year to date

Below 52% in both Q3 and year to date Non-Trading Net Interest Margin (NIM): 2.22%

2.22% Loan Growth: Up 9% year over year, 2% quarter over quarter

Up 9% year over year, 2% quarter over quarter Deposit Growth (excluding wholesale funding): Up 6% year over year, 3% quarter over quarter

Up 6% year over year, 3% quarter over quarter Loan-to-Deposit Ratio: 97% as at Q3

97% as at Q3 Total Provisions for Credit Losses (PCL): $149 million

$149 million Impaired Provisions: $122 million

$122 million Gross Impaired Loan Ratio: 59 basis points

59 basis points Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL): More than $1.5 billion

Release Date: August 28, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

National Bank of Canada (NTIOF, Financial) reported strong financial results for Q3 with earnings per share of $2.68 and a return on equity of 17%.

The bank's diversified earnings mix and solid credit profile contributed to robust performance.

Personal and commercial banking segments delivered solid revenue growth of 7% year over year.

Wealth management saw a 19% increase in net income and a 20% growth in assets under management year over year.

The bank maintains a strong capital position with a CET1 ratio of 13.5%, supporting growth and dividend increases.

Negative Points

The Canadian economy faces challenges with a restrictive monetary policy and rising unemployment rates.

Net interest margin in personal and commercial banking was pressured due to the conversion of BAs to CORRA loans and lower deposit margins.

Provisions for credit losses increased slightly to $149 million, reflecting a complex macro environment.

The bank's financial markets segment may face volatility due to geopolitical tensions and central bank rate changes.

The integration of Canadian Western Bank is still in early stages, with cost synergies and revenue opportunities yet to be fully disclosed.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the implementation of cost synergies and any learnings around the integration of Canadian Western Bank (CWB) so far?

A: (Marie Gingras, CFO) It's too early to give an update on synergies as we are still in the regulatory application process. We will provide more information as we progress.

Q: What are your expectations for revenue opportunities between National Bank and CWB?

A: (Laurent Ferreira, CEO) We haven't disclosed specific numbers yet. We are working closely with regulatory bodies and will update on timing and synergies, including cost, funding, and revenue, as we move along.

Q: Can you explain the dynamics impacting the decline in the P&C margin?

A: (Lucie Blanchet, EVP - Personal Banking and Client Experience) The decline is due to several factors, including the migration of BAs to CORRA, lower deposit margins, and pressure on commercial loan spreads.

Q: How do you offset the pressure in the P&C margin to achieve margin expansion at the all-bank level?

A: (Marie Gingras, CFO) The expansion was mainly driven by ALM activities in the treasury segment, benefiting from high interest rate volatility, which offset the P&C margin pressure.

Q: Can you elaborate on the sizable decline in market risk RWA?

A: (Etienne Dubuc, EVP - Financial Markets) The decline is due to lower volatilities at quarter-end and lower sensitivities in our mark-to-market books.

Q: What are you seeing in customer behavior in Canada, particularly for those on variable rate mortgages?

A: (William Bonnell, EVP - Risk Management) Variable rate mortgage delinquencies have increased, especially among insured borrowers. However, uninsured variable rate mortgage delinquencies remain close to pre-pandemic levels, indicating resilience.

Q: What could lead to allowances for credit losses starting to come down?

A: (William Bonnell, EVP - Risk Management) It will depend on macroeconomic factors and our expectations for the future. We review these factors quarterly and adjust accordingly.

Q: Can you touch on loan growth in P&C and the backdrop for personal and commercial loans?

A: (Lucie Blanchet, EVP - Personal Banking and Client Experience) We expect continued growth in the mortgage and auto loan portfolios, though credit card growth may be slower. (Michael Denham, EVP - Commercial and Private Banking) Commercial loan growth is broad-based, with strong performance in real estate insured lending and growth outside Quebec.

Q: Can you discuss the growth and risk profile of Credigy's assets?

A: (Etienne Dubuc, EVP - Financial Markets) Credigy's portfolio is high-quality and diversified, with stable margins. While the market is competitive, we maintain strict risk-reward discipline.

Q: What are the key differences between National Bank's financial markets business and other Canadian banks?

A: (Etienne Dubuc, EVP - Financial Markets) We focus on domestic operations, structuring, liquidity providing, and maintaining a balanced, risk-managed approach. We aim to grow while maintaining our return on equity.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.