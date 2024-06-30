Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) Q4 Earnings: GAAP EPS Loss of $0.94, Revenue at $158.7 Million, Slightly Surpassing Estimates

Net Sales and Earnings Decline Amid Market Challenges

Summary
  • Revenue: $158.7 million, slightly surpassing the estimated $157.54 million, but down 57.4% year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: Increased 8.6% to $19.6 million, compared to a net loss of $18.0 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: Net loss of $0.94 per share, up 9.3% from a net loss of $0.86 per share in the prior year.
  • Gross Profit: Decreased 87.8% to $12.5 million, with gross margin dropping from 27.5% to 7.9%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Fell 104.5% to $(4.1) million, compared to $90.1 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Unit Volume: Decreased 59.0% to 1,045 units, reflecting lower wholesale shipments and retail activity.
  • Annual Revenue: $829.0 million, slightly above the estimated $827.23 million, but down 40.3% year-over-year.
On August 29, 2024, Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU), a leading designer and manufacturer of power boats in the United States, reported significant declines in net sales and earnings, missing analyst estimates.

Company Overview

Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU, Financial) is renowned for its performance sport boats sold under the Malibu and Axis brands. The company has expanded its portfolio through acquisitions, including Cobalt Boats in 2017, Pursuit Boats in 2018, and Maverick Boat Group in 2021. Malibu Boats also produces its own engines (Monsoon) and offers a range of boat trailers and accessories.

Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 Performance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU, Financial) reported a net sales decrease of 57.4% to $158.7 million, compared to $372.3 million in the same period last year. The company also saw a 59.0% decline in unit volume to 1,045 units. Gross profit plummeted by 87.8% to $12.5 million, and the net loss increased by 8.6% to $19.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA fell by 104.5% to $(4.1) million.

For the full fiscal year 2024, net sales decreased by 40.3% to $829.0 million, and unit volume dropped by 45.4% to 5,385 units. Gross profit declined by 58.1% to $147.1 million, and the net loss was $56.4 million, an increase of 152.3% from the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 71.0% to $82.2 million.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the challenging market conditions, Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU, Financial) managed to generate positive cash flow, pay down remaining debt, and return cash to shareholders. However, the company faced significant headwinds, including lower retail activity, increased promotional costs, and elevated dealer channel inventory levels.

“Despite a softened retail demand environment, we are pleased with our execution as we closed out the fiscal fourth quarter,” commented Bruce Beckman, Chief Financial Officer of Malibu Boats, Inc. “We generated positive cash flow, paid down our remaining debt and returned cash to shareholders. We also made significant progress returning inventory to more normalized levels while upgrading our dealer network.”

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023
Net Sales $158.7 million $372.3 million $829.0 million $1,388.4 million
Gross Profit $12.5 million $102.5 million $147.1 million $351.3 million
Net (Loss) Income $(19.6) million $(18.0) million $(56.4) million $107.9 million
Adjusted EBITDA $(4.1) million $90.1 million $82.2 million $284.0 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU, Financial) reported total assets of $739.6 million, down from $925.9 million in the previous year. The company’s cash position decreased to $26.9 million from $78.9 million. Total liabilities stood at $204.9 million, a reduction from $310.2 million in the prior year.

Analysis and Outlook

Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU, Financial) faces significant challenges due to weakened retail demand and elevated inventory levels. However, the company’s efforts to manage cash flow, reduce debt, and normalize inventory levels are positive steps. The focus on developing premium products and strategic growth initiatives may help the company navigate the current market headwinds and position itself for future growth.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Malibu Boats Inc for further details.

