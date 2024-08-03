Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) Q2 Earnings: EPS of $0.04 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $124.8 Million Falls Short

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short Amid Challenging Retail Environment

Summary
  • Revenue: $124.8 million, fell short of estimates of $132.95 million and down 10.9% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $2.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $11.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $6.5 million, or 5.2% of sales, compared to $22.9 million, or 16.4% of sales, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • Gross Margin: 48.2%, down from 50.3% in the same quarter last year, primarily due to increased occupancy costs.
  • Cash and Investments: $63.2 million as of August 3, 2024, with no outstanding debt, compared to $62.8 million as of July 29, 2023.
  • Store Development: Opened three new stores this year, with plans to open five more by year-end, but will reduce new store openings in 2025 from 15 to 10.
  • Revised Full-Year Guidance: Sales expected to be between $470 million and $490 million, down from previous guidance of $500 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 6%.
On August 29, 2024, Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Destination XL Group Inc is a retailer of branded and Tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States, also selling products globally under various trade names including Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL outlets.

Performance Overview

Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG, Financial) reported total sales of $124.8 million for the second quarter, a 10.9% decrease from $140.0 million in the same period last year. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $132.95 million. The company also reported a net income of $0.04 per diluted share, significantly below the analyst estimate of $0.09 per share and down from $0.18 per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Key Financial Metrics

The gross margin rate for the second quarter was 48.2%, down from 50.3% in the same period last year. This decline was primarily driven by increased occupancy costs and higher rents due to lease extensions. Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses rose to 43.0% of sales, compared to 33.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, largely due to increased marketing costs and other operating expenses.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Sales $124.8 million $140.0 million
Net Income per Diluted Share $0.04 $0.18
Gross Margin Rate 48.2% 50.3%
SG&A Expenses 43.0% 33.9%

Management Commentary

"Our second quarter results reflect a challenging retail apparel market punctuated by a lack of foot traffic to our stores and lower conversion rates in our direct business," said Harvey Kanter, President and CEO. "Despite a disappointing sales performance, we maintained a flat merchandise margin, with meaningfully less inventory and a strong balance sheet."

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the challenging retail environment, Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG, Financial) maintained a strong balance sheet with total cash and investments of $63.2 million and no outstanding debt. However, the company faced significant headwinds, including decreased store traffic and lower conversion rates in its direct business, which contributed to the decline in comparable sales by 10.9%.

Income Statement Highlights

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the company reported a gross profit of $60.2 million, down from $70.4 million in the same period last year. Operating income also saw a significant decline, coming in at $3.1 million compared to $19.5 million in Q2 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $6.5 million, or 5.2% of sales, down from $22.9 million, or 16.4% of sales, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of August 3, 2024, Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG, Financial) had total assets of $383.8 million, up from $351.9 million as of July 29, 2023. The company reported cash flow from operations of $16.0 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024, down from $26.2 million in the same period last year. Free cash flow was $3.2 million, compared to $21.6 million in the first six months of fiscal 2023.

Outlook and Strategic Initiatives

Given the ongoing challenges, the company revised its full-year guidance, now expecting sales between $470 million and $490 million, down from the previous guidance of $500 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin is projected to be around 6%, down from the earlier estimate of 7%. The company plans to focus on optimizing merchandise margins, managing expenses, and maintaining a strong balance sheet to navigate the current economic environment.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Destination XL Group Inc for further details.

