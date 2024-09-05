Reasons Behind Nvidia's Stock Decline Today

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Nvidia (NVDA, Financial) stock is falling today following the release of the company's second-quarter earnings results. The share price has dropped by 3.12%, bringing it to $121.685.

Nvidia published Q2 results that significantly outperformed most of Wall Street's targets. The company also issued Q3 guidance that exceeded the average analyst estimate. However, comments from the investor conference call indicated that investors might have to wait longer for the semiconductor specialist's next-generation Blackwell processors, which has contributed to the current stock movement.

Nvidia (NVDA, Financial) recorded non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings of $0.68 per share on revenue of $30 billion in the second quarter, ending July 28. This performance exceeded analyst expectations, which had called for adjusted earnings of $0.64 per share on revenue of $28.7 billion. The company's sales were up 122% year-over-year, and adjusted earnings per share rose 152% compared to the prior-year period.

Looking ahead, Nvidia has guided for revenue of $32.5 billion for the third quarter, surpassing the average Wall Street estimate of $31.7 billion. The company also projected an adjusted gross margin of 75%, suggesting a slight decline in gross margin on a sequential quarterly basis.

Despite the robust Q2 results and promising Q3 guidance, investors are concerned about uncertainties surrounding the launch of Nvidia's Blackwell processors. The company indicated that production of its next-generation chip platform will ramp up in the fourth quarter of this year, hinting at potential delays into 2025.

From a valuation perspective, Nvidia (NVDA, Financial) has a GF Value rating of "Modestly Overvalued," with a GF Value estimate of $103.37. For more detailed valuation metrics, you can visit the GF Value page.

The stock's metrics highlight both strengths and concerns. With a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.2 and a price-to-book ratio of 60.84, Nvidia's valuation metrics are near historical highs. The company has strong financial health, indicated by a Piotroski F-Score of 8 and an Altman Z-Score of 70.6, suggesting a very healthy financial position. Furthermore, Nvidia's stock has shown significant long-term appreciation, with a 52-week price change of 151.29% and a year-to-date change of 148.12%.

Despite these strengths, there are warning signs, such as the Beneish M-Score of -0.6, which implies potential manipulation of financial results. Insiders have been selling shares, with 34 transactions over the past three months amounting to 8,282,733 shares sold.

In conclusion, while Nvidia's (NVDA, Financial) recent performance and near-term guidance are strong, investor concerns about the timing of the Blackwell processors and high valuation metrics have contributed to today's stock price decline.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.