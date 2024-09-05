The Cooper Companies Inc (COO, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance. With a current share price of $104.43, The Cooper Companies Inc has enjoyed a daily gain of 10.46%, and a notable three-month increase of 14.61%. A detailed analysis, underscored by the GF Score, positions The Cooper Companies Inc for significant future growth.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum. These components are weighted differently to calculate a comprehensive score, which ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. The Cooper Companies Inc boasts a GF Score of 96, signaling strong future performance potential.

Understanding The Cooper Companies Inc Business

The Cooper Companies Inc, with a market cap of $20.79 billion and annual sales of $3.73 billion, is a leading eyecare company in the U.S. It operates through two segments: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision deals primarily with contact lenses, holding about a quarter of the U.S. market share. CooperSurgical focuses on reproductive, fertility, and women's health medical devices. Notably, it offers Paragard, the only hormone-free IUD in the U.S., capturing 17% of the market.

Financial Strength and Profitability

The Cooper Companies Inc's financial robustness is evident in its Interest Coverage ratio of 5.38, showcasing its ability to meet interest obligations comfortably. Additionally, its strategic debt management is reflected in a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.73. The company's profitability is further affirmed by a high Profitability Rank and a Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars, indicating consistent operational performance.

Growth Trajectory

The Cooper Companies Inc is distinguished by its exceptional growth metrics. It has a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 13.8%, outperforming 66.17% of its industry peers. The company's EBITDA has also seen significant growth, with a three-year growth rate of 14.3%.

Conclusion

Considering The Cooper Companies Inc's strong financial strength, impressive profitability, and robust growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

