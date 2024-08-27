On August 27, 2024, Elliot Fullen, a Director at Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC, Financial), purchased 3,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's holdings to 5,298 shares.

Lancaster Colony Corp, known for its specialty food products, including salad dressings and frozen garlic bread, has seen a consistent pattern of insider transactions over the past year. The insider transaction history shows 2 insider buys and 1 insider sell within the timeframe.

Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp were priced at $169 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $4.74 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 29.93, which is above the industry median of 17.965.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $193.46, suggesting that Lancaster Colony Corp is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent purchase by Director Elliot Fullen might indicate a positive outlook on the company's value and future performance, aligning with the GF Value assessment of the stock being undervalued.

