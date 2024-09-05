Insightful Analysis of Portfolio Adjustments and Market Strategy

Oakmark Intl Small Cap (Trades, Portfolio), known for its strategic investments in small cap companies, recently disclosed its N-PORT filing for the second quarter of 2024. The fund primarily targets businesses with market capitalizations not exceeding the largest in the S&P EPAC Small Cap Index. With a philosophy centered on long-term growth and intrinsic value, Oakmark's latest portfolio adjustments offer valuable insights into their market perceptions and strategic positioning during this period.

Summary of New Buys

Oakmark Intl Small Cap (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio by adding two new stocks. Noteworthy among them are:

Embotelladora Andina SA (XSGO:ANDINA-B, Financial), acquiring 4,221,900 shares, which now represent 0.82% of the portfolio, valued at CLP 11.95 billion.

Bravida Holding AB (OSTO:BRAV, Financial), with 704,500 shares, making up about 0.36% of the portfolio, valued at SEK 5.22 million.

Key Position Increases

The fund significantly increased its holdings in several stocks, with the most notable being:

TIS Inc (TSE:3626, Financial), where an additional 986,600 shares were purchased, bringing the total to 1,053,700 shares. This adjustment marks a 1,470.34% increase in share count and a 1.31% impact on the current portfolio, valued at JPY 20.42 billion.

TeamViewer SE (XTER:TMV, Financial), with an additional 1,026,800 shares, bringing the total to 2,948,800 shares. This represents a 53.42% increase in share count, valued at EUR 33.08 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Oakmark Intl Small Cap (Trades, Portfolio) exited two holdings in the second quarter of 2024:

GN Store Nord A/S (OCSE:GN, Financial), selling all 470,900 shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.9%.

Schibsted ASA (OSL:SCHB, Financial), liquidating all 277,400 shares, with a -0.6% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

The fund also reduced its stakes in several companies, including:

DS Smith PLC (LSE:SMDS, Financial), reducing its position by 1,670,200 shares, resulting in a -20.87% decrease in shares and a -0.6% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of £3.74 during the quarter and has returned 27.88% over the past three months and 55.81% year-to-date.

Konecranes Oyj (OHEL:KCR, Financial), with a reduction of 140,071 shares, marking a -20.3% reduction in shares and a -0.52% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of €51.61 during the quarter and has returned 15.93% over the past three months and 57.44% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Oakmark Intl Small Cap (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 63 stocks. The top holdings were 3.41% in Julius Baer Gruppe AG (XSWX:BAER, Financial), 3.3% in Atea ASA (OSL:ATEA, Financial), 3.26% in ISS AS (OCSE:ISS, Financial), 3.02% in Duerr AG (XTER:DUE, Financial), and 2.86% in BNK Financial Group Inc (XKRX:138930, Financial). The holdings are predominantly concentrated in nine industries: Industrials, Financial Services, Consumer Cyclical, Technology, Healthcare, Communication Services, Consumer Defensive, Basic Materials, and Real Estate.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.