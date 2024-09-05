CRWD Stock Gains as CrowdStrike Reports Strong Earnings

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CrowdStrike (CRWD, Financial) is experiencing a notable increase in its stock price today, up 5.44%, following its recent earnings announcement. The cybersecurity company's fiscal Q2 results exceeded Wall Street expectations, driving positive investor sentiment.

For fiscal Q2 ending July 31, CrowdStrike reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.04 on revenue of $963.87 million. Analysts had expected adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share on revenue of $958.32 million. This represents a year-over-year revenue growth of 31.7%, with an adjusted gross margin of 81%, up from 80% in the same quarter last year. Adjusted earnings per share rose approximately 40.5% compared to $0.74 per share in the prior-year quarter.

For Q3, CrowdStrike’s guidance projects sales between $979.2 million and $984.7 million, which is below the average analyst estimate of $1.01 billion. Full-year guidance forecasts annual revenue between $3.89 billion and $3.9 billion, missing Wall Street's target of $3.96 billion. Management also projected adjusted earnings per share between $3.61 and $3.65, below the analyst estimate of $3.91. Despite the lower-than-expected guidance, it was not as severe as many feared, especially after last month's software update bug led to widespread computer outages.

Currently, the stock price for CrowdStrike (CRWD, Financial) stands at $278.58. The company's market cap is $67.8 billion, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 525.62. Notably, CrowdStrike has a high Piotroski F-Score of 8, indicating a very healthy financial situation, and an Altman Z-Score of 9.97, which suggests strong financial stability. Additionally, its operating margin and gross margin are expanding, signaling potential for continued profitability.

However, there are areas of concern. The company's return on invested capital (ROIC) is less than its weighted average cost of capital (WACC), suggesting it might not be capital efficient. Moreover, insider selling activity has been noted, with 12 insider transactions reported over the past three months, involving the sell of 140,519 shares.

Despite these concerns, CrowdStrike holds a GF Value rating of "Modestly Undervalued," implying the stock may be trading below its intrinsic value. The GF Value for CrowdStrike is estimated at $355.50, suggesting potential upside. For more details, visit the GF Value page.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.