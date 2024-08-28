On August 28, 2024, Prakash Bedapudi, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Lennox International Inc (LII, Financial), sold 5,374 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 16,162 shares of Lennox International Inc.

Lennox International Inc, based in Richardson, Texas, is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company is committed to providing sustainable solutions that improve the environment and the quality of life through leading-edge technology and innovation.

Over the past year, Prakash Bedapudi has sold a total of 9,808 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend at Lennox International Inc, where there have been 23 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Lennox International Inc were trading at $584, giving the company a market cap of approximately $20.89 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 32.51, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 15.47.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate calculated by GuruFocus, Lennox International Inc is currently significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.62. The GF Value of $360.06 is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors as they evaluate the stock's current valuation and consider the broader trends in insider transactions at Lennox International Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.