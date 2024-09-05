OLLI Stock Drops After Earnings Miss

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Shares of discount retail company Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI, Financial) fell 5.37% after the company reported second-quarter earnings results. The company's full-year earnings guidance missed Wall Street's estimates, causing the stock to decline. Additionally, EPS for the quarter fell short of expectations, indicating potential pressure on profitability. However, revenue for the quarter surpassed expectations.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (ticker: OLLI) is currently priced at $89.04, experiencing a 5.05% decrease. The market capitalization stands at $5.45 billion, placing it within the mid-cap category. Despite the recent drop, the company has shown some strong financial metrics. It boasts an Altman Z-Score of 6.82, indicating strong financial health, and a Piotroski F-Score of 8, suggesting a very healthy situation.

Analyzing OLLI's profitability, the stock has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 28.09 and a price-to-book ratio (P/B) of 3.56. While the P/E ratio might indicate that the stock is somewhat overvalued, its GF Value is $78.46, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued. For more detailed information on GF Value, visit GF Value.

One of the more severe warning signs is the long-term decline in the company's gross margin, which has been decreasing at an average rate of -1.1% per year. Furthermore, the operating margin has been in a 5-year decline, with an average rate of decline per year of -7.7%. These declining margins highlight potential challenges in maintaining profitability.

Despite these concerns, Ollie's Bargain Outlet has demonstrated consistent revenue growth, with revenue growing consistently per share. Moreover, the company exhibits strong financial strength, as evidenced by a Beneish M-Score of -2.7, indicating it is unlikely to be a manipulator. The stock also features a low beta of 0.53, suggesting lower volatility compared to the market.

In terms of recent performance, OLLI has shown a significant 52-week price change of 18.79%, proving its resilience in the current market conditions. The recommendation for the stock stands at 2.1, indicating that analysts generally consider it a "buy."

In conclusion, despite the recent drop and the challenges indicated by declining margins, Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI, Financial) shows strong financial health and consistent revenue growth which might be attractive to investors looking for stability in the retail sector.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.