Why Nvidia (NVDA) Stock is Moving Today

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA, Financial) were trending downward today, with the stock price falling to $117.49, a 6.46% decrease. This decline followed the company's fiscal 2025 second-quarter results announcement, which, despite beating expectations on revenue and earnings, left investors unsettled due to lighter-than-expected guidance from management.

Nvidia reported a sequential decline in gross margin from 78.4% to 75.1%, attributed to new data center products and inventory write-downs related to the Blackwell platform. This margin slip, the first in the generative AI era, was a significant factor causing concern among investors, indicating a potential peak in margin expansion.

For the quarter ending July 28, Nvidia's revenue soared by 122% year-over-year to $30 billion, and adjusted earnings per share increased by 152% to $0.68, surpassing analysts' consensus estimates. Despite this strong performance, the gross margin decline took center stage, overshadowing the positive earnings report.

Management has forecasted fiscal third-quarter revenue of $32.5 billion, slightly above the consensus estimate of $31.8 billion. However, this would translate to only 8% sequential revenue growth, which some investors found underwhelming. The anticipated launch of the Blackwell platform in fiscal Q4 appears to be creating modest headwinds for Q3 demand.

Looking at Nvidia's valuation, the company's stock has a GF Value rating of "Modestly Overvalued," with a GF Value of $103.37 per share. For more detailed valuation metrics, you can visit the dedicated GF Value page for Nvidia (NVDA, Financial).

Nvidia (NVDA, Financial) has demonstrated strong growth and profitability metrics. The company enjoys a robust financial position with an Altman Z-score of 70.6, indicating strong financial health. Additionally, its Piotroski F-Score stands at 8, suggesting a very healthy situation.

Despite recent insider selling transactions and the company's stock trading close to its 10-year high, Nvidia remains a market leader in the AI and data center sectors. Investors should consider both the current valuation and growth prospects as they weigh the potential risks and rewards of investing in Nvidia (NVDA, Financial).

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.