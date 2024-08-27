On August 27, 2024, Anand Buch, Chief Strategy Officer of Crexendo Inc (CXDO, Financial), executed a sale of 20,501 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC, which can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 548,139 shares of Crexendo Inc.

Crexendo Inc is a company that provides a suite of cloud-based communication solutions, including VoIP services, collaboration tools, and other related technology for businesses. The company aims to enhance business communication and efficiency through its innovative products.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 152,053 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed in the company, where there have been 11 insider sells and 10 insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Crexendo Inc were trading at $5.01, giving the company a market cap of $140.253 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 52.50, which is above the industry median of 15.97. This valuation suggests a premium compared to the industry average.

The stock is currently considered significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.37, based on a GF Value of $3.67. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors who track insider behaviors as an indicator of a company's financial health and future performance. Crexendo Inc's stock valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow are also critical factors to consider in the broader analysis of the stock.

