JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 30, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $3.91 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.25 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $16.49 billion and the earnings are expected to be $4.20 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS) for the full year 2024 have increased from $16.48 billion to $16.49 billion, and for 2025, the estimates have risen from $20.21 billion to $20.22 billion. Earnings estimates for the full year 2024 have increased from $3.43 per share to $4.20 per share. However, for 2025, the earnings estimates have declined from $6.04 per share to $5.58 per share.

JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd's (JKS) actual revenue was $3.19 billion, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $3.25 billion by -1.76%. JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd's (JKS) actual earnings were $0.74 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of -$0.295 per share by 350.85%. After releasing the results, JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS) was up by 2.53% in one day.

JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 8 analysts, the average target price for JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS) is $25.93 with a high estimate of $39.48 and a low estimate of $13. The average target implies an upside of 43.29% from the current price of $18.10.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS, Financial) in one year is $91.68, suggesting an upside of 406.52% from the current price of $18.10.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 8 brokerage firms, JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd's (JKS, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 3.1, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

