MINISO Group Holding Ltd (MNSO, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 30, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $568.68 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.28 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $2.40 billion and the earnings are expected to be $1.09 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd (MNSO, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for MINISO Group Holding Ltd (MNSO) for the full year 2024 have increased from $2.08 billion to $2.40 billion. However, estimates for 2025 have declined from $2.45 billion to $2.44 billion. Earnings estimates for the full year 2024 have risen from $1.06 per share to $1.09 per share. Conversely, earnings estimates for 2025 have decreased from $1.23 per share to $1.22 per share.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd (MNSO, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, MINISO Group Holding Ltd's (MNSO) actual revenue was $524.94 million, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $651.76 million by -19.46%. MINISO Group Holding Ltd's (MNSO) actual earnings were $0.27 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $0.31 per share by -14.52%. After releasing the results, MINISO Group Holding Ltd (MNSO) was down by -4.73% in one day.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd (MNSO, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 11 analysts, the average target price for MINISO Group Holding Ltd (MNSO) is $29.49 with a high estimate of $32.04 and a low estimate of $25.71. The average target implies an upside of 80.68% from the current price of $16.32.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for MINISO Group Holding Ltd (MNSO, Financial) in one year is $29.79, suggesting an upside of 82.54% from the current price of $16.32.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 13 brokerage firms, MINISO Group Holding Ltd's (MNSO, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 1.6, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.