HashiCorp Inc (HCP) Q2 FY25 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $165.1M, GAAP EPS Net Loss of $0.13

HashiCorp Inc (HCP) Exceeds Revenue Estimates with 15% YoY Growth

Summary
  • Revenue: $165.1 million, up 15% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $157.25 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $26.5 million, a significant improvement from the $66.3 million loss in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: Net loss per share of $0.13, compared to a net loss per share of $0.34 in the same period last year.
  • Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit of $134.9 million, representing an 82% gross margin, up from 80% in the same period last year.
  • Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO): Total GAAP RPO of $771.5 million, up 13% year-over-year.
  • Customer Growth: Ended the quarter with 4,709 customers, up from 4,217 customers in the same period last year.
  • Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $1,309.3 million at the end of the quarter, up from $1,244.1 million in the same period last year.
Article's Main Image

On August 29, 2024, HashiCorp Inc (HCP, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending July 31, 2024. HashiCorp Inc is engaged in solving the infrastructure challenges of cloud adoption by enabling an operating model that unlocks the full potential of modern public and private clouds. Its cloud operating model provides consistent workflows and a standardized approach to automate the processes involved in delivering applications in the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. Its main commercial products are Terraform, Vault, Consul, and Nomad.

Performance Overview

HashiCorp Inc (HCP, Financial) reported total revenue of $165.1 million for Q2 FY25, surpassing the analyst estimate of $157.25 million and marking a 15% increase year-over-year from $143.2 million. This growth is significant as it demonstrates the company's ability to expand its market presence and customer base despite economic uncertainties.

However, the company faced challenges with its trailing four-quarter average Net Dollar Retention Rate, which dropped to 110% from 124% in the same quarter last year. This decline indicates potential issues in retaining and expanding revenue from existing customers.

Financial Achievements

HashiCorp Inc (HCP, Financial) achieved a GAAP gross profit of $134.9 million, representing an 82% gross margin, compared to $113.9 million and an 80% gross margin in the same period last year. On a non-GAAP basis, the gross profit was $139.8 million with an 85% gross margin, up from $118.8 million and an 83% gross margin last year. These improvements in gross margins are crucial for the software industry, as they reflect the company's efficiency in managing its cost of revenue.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 FY25 Q2 FY24
Total Revenue $165.1 million $143.2 million
GAAP Gross Profit $134.9 million $113.9 million
GAAP Operating Loss -$43.3 million -$82.6 million
GAAP Net Loss -$26.5 million -$66.3 million
Non-GAAP Net Income $16.8 million -$18.8 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

HashiCorp Inc (HCP, Financial) ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaling $1,309.3 million, up from $1,244.1 million in the same period last year. Net cash used in operating activities was $8.6 million, compared to $33.7 million provided by operating activities in the same period last year. This shift indicates a need for the company to manage its operational cash flow more effectively.

Customer Metrics

The company ended Q2 FY25 with 4,709 customers, up from 4,217 customers in the same quarter last year. Notably, the number of customers with equal or greater than $100,000 in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased to 934, representing 89% of total revenue.

Commentary

"The HashiCorp team delivered another solid performance in Q2 of FY25, with revenue growth of 15% year-over-year, and 10% growth in $100K customers year-over-year," said Dave McJannet, CEO, HashiCorp.

Analysis

HashiCorp Inc (HCP, Financial) has shown robust revenue growth and improved gross margins, which are positive indicators for value investors. However, the decline in the Net Dollar Retention Rate and the increase in net cash used in operating activities highlight areas that require attention. The upcoming merger with IBM, expected to close by the end of 2024, could provide additional strategic advantages and financial stability.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from HashiCorp Inc for further details.

