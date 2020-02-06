Why Victoria's Secret (VSCO) Stock is Moving Today

Shares of Victoria's Secret (VSCO, Financial) experienced a notable decline today, with the stock price dropping 3.7%. This movement can be attributed to investor concerns over the company's reported revenue and same-store sales declines.

Victoria's Secret reported second-quarter revenue of $1.42 billion, reflecting a 0.7% year-over-year decrease. Despite this drop, the company managed to surpass analyst expectations on earnings per share, which came in at $0.40, thanks to effective cost-cutting measures. However, persistent worries about declining sales across its business segments have dampened investor sentiment.

Same-store sales at Victoria's Secret fell 5% in physical stores and 3% in online direct-to-consumer channels. Although these declines are less severe compared to the previous year's drops of 14% and 11%, respectively, the slight improvement has not been sufficient to reassure investors.

On August 14, Victoria's Secret appointed Hilary Super as the new CEO, effective immediately. Hilary brings a wealth of experience from her previous roles as CEO of Savage X Fenty and Anthropologie. While her expertise is promising, she faces significant challenges in revitalizing the brand to maintain competitiveness in a shifting market.

From a valuation perspective, Victoria's Secret (VSCO, Financial) has a GF Value of $34.56, indicating that the stock is currently significantly undervalued. The current stock price sits at $23.96, providing a substantial upside potential. Investors can view the detailed GF Value analysis here.

Despite the positive GF Value outlook, Victoria's Secret exhibits several warning signs. The Altman Z-Score of 1.92 is in the grey area, suggesting some financial stress. Additionally, the company's revenue per share has been declining for the past five years, and it continues to issue new debt, with $1.1 billion issued over the past three years.

On the positive side, Victoria's Secret scores well on the Beneish M-Score, with a score of -2.62, indicating that the company is unlikely to be a manipulator. This aspect of financial strength contrasts with weaker aspects such as its poor buyback track record, indicating that the stock is now trading 20.3% below its average buyback price.

As the company navigates through these challenging times, the recent appointment of Hilary Super as CEO and the strategic focus on cost-cutting may offer a way forward. However, the road to transforming the brand and reversing declining sales trends remains steep.