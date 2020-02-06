3D Systems Corp (DDD) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.21, Revenue of $113.3 Million Misses Estimates

3D Systems Corp (DDD) Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $113.3 million, fell short of estimates of $116.46 million, and decreased 11.7% year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: $27.3 million, a slight improvement from a net loss of $28.9 million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.21, compared to -$0.22 in the same period last year.
  • Gross Profit Margin: 41.6%, up from 39.0% in the same period last year, reflecting favorable product mix.
  • Operating Expenses: $73.5 million, down from $81.7 million in the same period last year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $192.7 million, a decrease of $138.8 million since December 31, 2022, primarily due to cash used in operations and debt repayment.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: -$12.9 million, a decrease from -$6.9 million in the same period last year, primarily due to lower sales volume and increased operating expenses.
Article's Main Image

On August 29, 2024, 3D Systems Corp (DDD, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. 3D Systems Corp provides comprehensive 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions, including 3D printers for plastics and metals, materials, software, on-demand manufacturing services, and digital design tools. The company's segments include Healthcare Solutions and Industrial Solutions, with the majority of revenue generated from the Industrial segment.

Performance and Challenges

3D Systems Corp (DDD, Financial) reported a revenue of $113.3 million for Q2 2024, a decrease of 11.7% compared to $128.2 million in the same period last year. This decline was primarily driven by lower printer sales, particularly to a specific dental customer, and ongoing macroeconomic pressures affecting customer capital spending. Despite these challenges, the company saw a sequential revenue improvement of 10% quarter-over-quarter, reflecting strong performance in its Industrial and Healthcare markets.

Financial Achievements

The gross profit for Q2 2024 was $47.1 million, down from $50.0 million in Q2 2023. However, the gross profit margin improved to 41.6% from 39.0% in the same period last year, primarily due to a favorable product mix. Non-GAAP gross profit margin also increased to 40.9% from 38.9% year-over-year.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $113.3 million $128.2 million
Gross Profit $47.1 million $50.0 million
Gross Profit Margin 41.6% 39.0%
Operating Expense $73.5 million $81.7 million
Net Loss $(27.3) million $(28.9) million
Diluted Loss Per Share $(0.21) $(0.22)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, 3D Systems Corp (DDD, Financial) had cash and cash equivalents of $192.7 million, a significant decrease from $331.5 million at the end of 2023. This reduction was primarily due to cash used in operations amounting to $36.3 million, capital expenditures of $7.2 million, and repayment of borrowings totaling $87.2 million. The company's total debt, net of deferred financing costs, stood at $214.4 million.

Commentary and Outlook

"We are encouraged by the sequential revenue progress we delivered during the second quarter despite a challenging operating environment. Our top-line improved 10% quarter-over-quarter, reflecting strong performance by our Industrial and Healthcare markets for hardware, materials, and services," said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president and CEO of 3D Systems.

Dr. Graves also highlighted the company's efforts to improve gross margins and reduce operating expenses. He noted that the company expects to achieve near break-even adjusted EBITDA by the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by sequential revenue improvements and significant reductions in operating expenses.

Analysis

3D Systems Corp (DDD, Financial) faces significant challenges, including reduced printer sales and macroeconomic pressures. However, the company has shown resilience with sequential revenue improvements and gross margin enhancements. The focus on cost optimization and restructuring actions is expected to drive further improvements in financial performance. Investors should monitor the company's ability to sustain these improvements and achieve its updated financial guidance for the remainder of 2024.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from 3D Systems Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.