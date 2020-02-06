On August 29, 2024, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The company, known for offering brand-name merchandise at reduced prices, operates stores across the Eastern United States and is characterized by its engaging treasure hunt shopping experience.

Second Quarter Performance

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI, Financial) reported a 12.4% increase in net sales to $578.4 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $560.92 million. Comparable store sales rose by 5.8%, marking the ninth consecutive quarter of growth. The company's net income increased by 16.1% to $49.0 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, exceeding the estimated earnings per share of $0.77.

“Today, more than ever, everyone loves a bargain, and we are pleased that our great deal flow, disciplined expense control, and the strong execution of our teams led to better than expected sales and earnings for the second quarter,” said John Swygert, Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Achievements and Metrics

Gross profit for the quarter increased by 11.4% to $219.0 million, although the gross margin slightly decreased to 37.9% from 38.2% due to changes in product mix. Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 8.2% to $145.7 million, primarily driven by costs associated with new store openings. However, as a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses decreased by 100 basis points to 25.2%.

Operating income saw a 15.6% increase to $60.8 million, with an operating margin of 10.5%. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 16.4% to $74.5 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.9%, up from 12.4% in the previous year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of the end of the second quarter, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI, Financial) had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments totaling $353.1 million, compared to $310.2 million in the previous year. The company had no borrowings under its $100 million revolving credit facility and ended the period with total borrowings of $1.6 million.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 81,340 shares of its common stock for $6.4 million, leaving $54.2 million of remaining capacity under its current share repurchase program. Inventories increased by 6.6% to $531.3 million, driven by new store growth.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI, Financial) has raised its sales and earnings outlook for fiscal 2024. The company now expects net sales to be between $2.276 billion and $2.291 billion, up from the previous range of $2.257 billion to $2.277 billion. Comparable store sales are projected to increase by 2.7% to 3.2%, compared to the previous estimate of 1.5% to 2.3%. Adjusted net income per diluted share is expected to be between $3.22 and $3.30, up from the previous range of $3.18 to $3.28.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Net Sales $578.4 million $514.5 million Gross Profit $219.0 million $196.7 million Net Income $49.0 million $42.2 million Earnings Per Share $0.79 $0.68

Analysis

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, surpassing analyst estimates and raising its fiscal year outlook. The company's ability to maintain growth in comparable store sales and effectively manage expenses has contributed to its strong earnings. The increase in net sales and net income highlights the effectiveness of its business model and strategic investments in supply chain and marketing.

Value investors may find Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI, Financial) an attractive prospect given its consistent performance and positive outlook. The company's focus on offering value to customers through discounted brand-name merchandise continues to drive growth and profitability in the competitive retail sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc for further details.