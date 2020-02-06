Worley Ltd (WYGPF) (Q4 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Growth Amid Macroeconomic Challenges

Worley Ltd (WYGPF) reports record revenue and earnings, driven by sustainability-related projects and disciplined capital management.

Summary
  • Revenue: $11.6 billion, up 18% on FY23 pro forma.
  • Underlying EBITDA: $751 million, up 24% on FY23 pro forma.
  • EBITDA Margin (excluding procurement): 7.9%, at the top end of the forecast range for FY24.
  • Normalized Cash Conversion Ratio: 99%, above the target range of 85% to 95%.
  • Statutory NPATA: $367 million, compared to $104 million in the prior corresponding period.
  • Underlying NPATA: $416 million, up 27% on FY23 pro forma.
  • Backlog: $13.8 billion, with sustainability-related work at $7.8 billion (56% of backlog).
  • Bookings: $13 billion in FY24, with $8.1 billion in sustainability-related work.
  • Leverage: 1.5 times, down from 2.2 times in the prior corresponding period.
  • Dividend: $0.25 per share unfranked.
  • Day Sales Outstanding (DSO): 59.3 days, down from 63.0 days last year.
  • Weighted Average Cost of Debt (WACD): 4.3%, up from 3.9% last year.
  • Underlying Tax Rate: 33.6% in FY24.
Release Date: August 27, 2024

Positive Points

  • Worley Ltd (WYGPF, Financial) delivered strong and consistent growth in revenue, earnings, and margins despite macroeconomic headwinds.
  • The company achieved a record high in revenue and earnings, with an 18% increase in aggregated revenues and a 24% rise in underlying EBITDA.
  • Worley Ltd (WYGPF) maintained a disciplined approach to capital management, achieving a normalized cash conversion ratio of 99%.
  • The company has shown resilience in its business model, successfully navigating geopolitical tensions and high inflation.
  • Worley Ltd (WYGPF) continues to make progress on its ESG commitments, including establishing a Human Rights and Diversity and Equity and Inclusion Committee and receiving an A rating for its Modern Slavery Statement.

Negative Points

  • The company expects moderated growth in FY25 due to ongoing macroeconomic headwinds.
  • There were project delays and cancellations, including a $1.2 billion reduction in backlog due to scope decreases and cancellations.
  • The CP2 LNG project faced delays, impacting the expected earnings contribution for FY25.
  • The company faces challenges in attracting and retaining highly skilled personnel to meet demand.
  • Geopolitical tensions and high inflation continue to pose risks to the business, affecting project economics and capital allocation decisions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights on the headcount increase and its impact on the business, particularly in relation to utilization rates?
A: Headcount increased by around 3%, but it's not the sole driver of profitability. We mobilize people globally, which means we don't always need to hire new staff for every project. Attrition has been falling, reducing the need for new hires. Investments in better processes and digitization are helping our people work more efficiently. Our win rate is slightly down, but we are winning the projects we want. Overall, headcount remains an important metric, but it's not the only factor driving growth.

Q: How much further can rates go as a driver of growth, especially if parts of the business are slowing?
A: Rates are influenced by demand-supply dynamics and competitive intensity. Currently, competitive intensity is the lowest I've seen in my 35-year career. There's still room to command higher rates, but improving productivity and efficiency in delivering work is becoming more important.

Q: Can you provide more color on the first half versus second half growth rates and EBITA margin expectations for FY25?
A: We expect a similar first half, second half split as FY24, around 45% and 55%. The first half EBITA margins will be lower than the second half due to the nature of our work. To achieve an 8% to 8.5% EBITA margin for FY25, the second half margins will need to be above that range.

Q: What specific investments are being made in digital and AI, and how will they improve the broader business?
A: We are investing in training, people, and systems, particularly in digital and AI. We have around 200 use cases for AI, including automating the tendering process, which will reduce the time billable engineers spend on tender documents and improve their quality. These investments are made on a disciplined basis, ensuring they deliver returns.

Q: How do you correlate the backlog decrease with the expected growth in FY25?
A: Despite the backlog being down, our book-to-burn ratio is above 1, indicating we are winning more work than we are delivering. The decrease is mainly due to a few large projects slowing down or being canceled. However, we still have a substantial backlog to support FY25 growth, and our lead indicators confirm our expectations.

Q: What is the outlook for the resources business, and which regions are you most positive about?
A: The long-term trajectory for resources is positive. In the near term, we see exciting projects in traditional areas like Western Australia and emerging geographies like Latin America and the Middle East. We are comfortable with the growth opportunities in these regions.

Q: How have customer conversations changed over the last six months, especially with the pivot back to traditional projects?
A: Conversations still cover sustainable, transitional, and traditional projects. Customers are pragmatic about achieving net zero and are focusing on near-term returns from traditional and transitional projects. There's no panic or backing away from net zero commitments, just a sensible reassessment of investment priorities.

Q: Can you provide an update on the CP2 LNG project and its impact on revenue and margins?
A: DOE approval is not required to move to site, only for exporting LNG. We plan to mobilize to site by the end of the year. The project will start contributing to earnings in FY26, with a full run rate expected then. The project is expected to support our margin journey.

Q: What were the key drivers for the strong cash conversion ratio of 99%?
A: Improved cash flow management, better customer education, and disciplined focus on cash conversion rather than just DSO. Our contract strategy around reimbursable style contracts also supports better cash production.

Q: What drove the material increase in margins in the Americas and APAC regions?
A: Increased contribution from professional services revenue, improved pricing discipline, and better project mix. In North America, the construction and fabrication margin also increased due to high activity levels.

