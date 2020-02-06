ASTS Stock Rises on Analyst's Price Target Increase

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS, Financial) saw a significant stock price increase today following a major price target boost from an analyst. The stock climbed by nearly 4.95% to $29.25, while the S&P 500 index remained flat.

Before market open, analyst Mike Crawford from B. Riley raised the price target for AST SpaceMobile to $36 per share from the previous $26. He also maintained a buy recommendation on the stock. Crawford cited the company's progress towards starting commercial operations and projected that AST SpaceMobile will end the third quarter with approximately $400 million in cash. Additionally, the company has $145 million available from the conversion of stock warrants.

Despite AST SpaceMobile being in a pre-commercial stage, Crawford noted that the company has various potential sources of capital, including pre-payment options from government and private-sector clients. These factors led him to increase estimates for the company’s full-year 2025 revenue and EBITDA, supporting the higher price target.

Analyzing the stock, AST SpaceMobile (ASTS, Financial) exhibits a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and recent trading volume of 20,012,611. Despite its pre-commercial stage, the company's financial indicators present a mixed outlook. The Piotroski F-Score of 2 signifies low financial strength, alongside severe warning signs in its Sloan ratio, long-term debt, and operating income. However, its Altman Z-Score of 6 and Beneish M-Score of -5.22 demonstrate strong indicators against financial manipulation risks.

From a valuation standpoint, ASTS exhibits a Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio of 28.56, a figure substantially higher than the industry median. Its predicted 5-year earnings growth rate stands at an impressive 29.89%. However, the company presents no data in terms of GF Value, which limits a precise valuation assessment. Investors might want to monitor the GF Value for future references.

Overall, AST SpaceMobile’s significant market response and favorable price target revision reflect growing investor confidence, mainly spurred by strategic milestones and potential capital sources. Nevertheless, the company's current financial health and profitability remain areas of concern, warranting cautious optimism for potential investors.

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
