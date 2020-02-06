COO: Why Cooper Companies Stock is Moving Today

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Following the release of its latest quarterly results, Cooper Companies (COO, Financial) witnessed a significant surge in its share price, climbing 11.84%. This notable increase reflects investor optimism driven by the company's strong financial performance and optimistic future projections.

For the fiscal third quarter, Cooper Companies reported revenue of slightly over $1 billion, showcasing an 8% improvement from the same period in fiscal 2023. The company's traditional contact lens supply business contributed nearly $676 million, a 7% year-over-year rise. Additionally, its CooperSurgical unit generated $327 million, marking a 9% increase from the previous year.

Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was just below $192 million, or $0.96 per share, which represents a 15% increase year-over-year. This robust financial performance underscores the company's effective operational strategies and market demand for its products.

Cooper Companies also provided guidance for its current fiscal year (2024), projecting total revenue between $3.89 billion and $3.91 billion, indicating at least an 8% growth over 2023. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to range from $3.64 to $3.67 per share, reinforcing investor confidence in future growth prospects.

From a valuation standpoint, the stock is fairly valued with a GF Value of $102.4. Cooper Companies' stock (COO, Financial) has shown consistent growth in revenue and earnings, reflecting predictable and stable financial health. The company's PE ratio stands at 58.9, indicating a high valuation relative to its earnings. However, the Altman Z-score of 4.04 and a Piotroski F-Score of 7 out of 9 suggest strong financial health and low bankruptcy risk.

Despite some warning signs, such as a decline in operating margin over the past five years and a dividend yield close to its 10-year low, Cooper Companies' consistent revenue growth per share and other positive financial indicators make it a compelling investment. The stock's market cap is approximately $21.05 billion, backed by a solid financial foundation and growth potential in the healthcare sector.

Learn more about the stock's valuation on the GF Value page.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.