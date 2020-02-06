Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) Stock is Moving Today

On Thursday, the stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM, Financial) traded at $169.15, exhibiting a minor decline of 0.03%. This slight movement comes amid important industry developments and a flat performance of the S&P 500 index.

Despite the stock's modest movement, analysts have offered positive insights on TSMC's (TSM, Financial) future prospects. Following Nvidia's recent second-quarter results for fiscal 2025, Citigroup noted that TSMC has successfully doubled its capacity to produce chip-on-a-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) technology, crucial for high-performance computing and AI applications. Consequently, both Citigroup and Bank of America reaffirmed their buy recommendations on TSMC.

Bank of America's analysis highlighted the persistent strong demand for AI capacity, which bodes well for TSMC’s business. The company's robust financial health and operational efficiency are further underscored by its impressive financial metrics. TSMC boasts a market capitalization of $877.23 billion and a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 30.25, reflecting its strong market position.

TSMC's stock is currently valued at a GF Value of $131.99, indicating it may be slightly overvalued at present. For a more detailed valuation, check the GF Value page. The company's Altman Z-Score of 8.99 indicates strong financial health, while its operating margin of 41.99% and net profit margin of 38.4% highlight its profitability.

There are, however, some cautionary signs. TSMC's stock price is close to a 10-year high, and its price-to-sales ratio is near a three-year high. Additionally, the company has been issuing new debt over the past three years, although its debt level remains acceptable.

TSMC's strong financial foundation is exemplified by its solid balance sheet, comfortable interest coverage ratio, and expanding operating margins. The company's growth metrics, including revenue growth of 19.1% over the past five years and a 21% EBITDA growth over the same period, further reinforce its position as an industry leader.

Overall, TSMC's financial strengths and strategic advancements in AI and high-performance computing position it well for future growth, despite some current valuation concerns.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
