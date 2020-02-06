Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) Q2 FY2025 Earnings: EPS Misses Estimates at $(0.22), Revenue Beats at $1.273 Billion

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) released its 8-K filing on August 29, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Revenue: $1.273 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $1.252 billion.
  • GAAP Gross Margin: 46.2%, reflecting the company's efficiency in managing production costs.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $(193.3) million, translating to a GAAP diluted loss per share of $(0.22).
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $306.4 million, indicating strong operational cash generation.
  • Sequential Revenue Growth: 10% increase driven by strong demand from AI and electro-optics products.
  • Third Quarter Outlook: Expected net revenue of $1.450 billion +/- 5%, with a GAAP gross margin of approximately 47.2%.
Article's Main Image

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL, Financial), a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. The company serves various end markets, including data centers, carriers, enterprises, automotive, and consumer sectors, with a range of semiconductor solutions.

Performance Overview

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL, Financial) reported net revenue of $1.273 billion for Q2 FY2025, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.252 billion. However, the company posted a GAAP net loss of $193.3 million, or $(0.22) per diluted share, missing the estimated earnings per share (EPS) of $(0.13). On a non-GAAP basis, the company reported a net income of $266.2 million, or $0.30 per diluted share.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite a 5% year-on-year decline in net revenue, Marvell's Q2 revenue grew 10% sequentially, driven by strong demand from AI and growth in electro-optics products. The company also began ramping its custom AI programs. However, the GAAP gross margin stood at 46.2%, while the non-GAAP gross margin was 61.9%, indicating the impact of various special items and stock-based compensation.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 FY2025 Q1 FY2025 Q2 FY2024
Net Revenue $1.273 billion $1.161 billion $1.341 billion
GAAP Gross Margin 46.2% 45.5% 38.9%
Non-GAAP Gross Margin 61.9% 62.4% 60.3%
GAAP Net Loss $(193.3) million $(215.6) million $(207.5) million
Non-GAAP Net Income $266.2 million $206.7 million $290.2 million

Income Statement Highlights

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL, Financial) reported a gross profit of $587.6 million, with operating expenses totaling $688.0 million. The company faced an operating loss of $100.4 million and an interest expense of $48.4 million. The provision for income taxes was $47.1 million, resulting in a net loss of $193.3 million for the quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of August 3, 2024, Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL, Financial) had total assets of $20.293 billion, including $808.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company's total liabilities stood at $6.088 billion, with stockholders' equity amounting to $14.205 billion. Cash flow from operations for the second quarter was $306.4 million.

Commentary and Outlook

“Marvell’s second quarter revenue grew 10% sequentially, above the mid-point of guidance driven by strong demand from AI. We saw strong growth from our electro-optics products and our custom AI programs began to ramp,” said Matt Murphy, Marvell’s Chairman and CEO.

Looking ahead, Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL, Financial) expects net revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 to be approximately $1.450 billion, with a GAAP gross margin of 47.2% and a non-GAAP gross margin of 61%. The company anticipates a GAAP diluted loss per share of $(0.09) and a non-GAAP diluted income per share of $0.40.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Marvell Technology Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.