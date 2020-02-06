Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH) Q2 Earnings: EPS Loss of $0.11 Misses Estimate, Revenue Surpasses at $141.6 Million

Net Sales Growth and Gross Margin Expansion Amid Operational Challenges

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: Increased by 1.8% year-over-year to $141.6 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $130.10 million.
  • Gross Margin: Expanded by 90 basis points to 52.3%, driven by product and sourcing initiatives.
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $3.7 million, compared to a net loss of $2.0 million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: Recorded a loss of $0.11 per share, compared to a loss of $0.06 per share in the prior year.
  • Liquidity: Maintained a strong financial position with no debt and approximately $210 million of liquidity.
  • Direct-to-Consumer Sales: Increased by 5.6% to $91.7 million, primarily driven by higher site conversion rates.
  • Retail Store Sales: Decreased by 4.4% to $49.9 million due to slower store traffic, partially offset by strong conversion rates.
Article's Main Image

On August 29, 2024, Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 28, 2024. Duluth Holdings Inc, an apparel brand in the United States, offers a wide range of products including shirts, pants, and casual wear for men and women under various brands such as Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, and Duluth Trading Co.

Performance Overview

Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH, Financial) reported a 1.8% year-over-year increase in net sales to $141.6 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $130.10 million. However, the company posted a net loss of $3.7 million, translating to a loss per share of $0.11, which missed the analyst estimate of a $0.06 loss per share.

Key Financial Achievements

The company achieved a gross margin expansion of 90 basis points to 52.3%, driven by product and sourcing initiatives. This improvement is significant in the retail-cyclical industry, where maintaining healthy margins can be challenging due to fluctuating consumer demand and competitive pressures.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $141.6 million $139.1 million
Gross Profit $74.0 million $71.5 million
Gross Margin 52.3% 51.4%
SG&A Expenses $76.3 million $72.9 million
Net Loss $(3.7) million $(2.0) million
EPS $(0.11) $(0.06)

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of the end of the quarter, Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH, Financial) reported $9.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, with no outstanding debt on its $200 million revolving line of credit, and total liquidity of approximately $210 million. The company’s net working capital stood at $79.8 million.

Operational Challenges and Strategic Initiatives

The company faced increased selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses, which rose by 4.6% to $76.3 million, including a $2.4 million non-recurring estimated sales tax expense. Excluding this, SG&A expenses increased by $1.0 million to $73.9 million, representing 52.2% of net sales.

During the quarter, Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH, Financial) initiated phase two of its fulfillment center network plan, which included a lease amendment to accelerate the expiration date of one of its legacy fulfillment centers. This restructuring is expected to incur total expenses of $7.4 million, with $1.6 million recognized in the second quarter.

Management Commentary

"We are pleased to have returned to top-line growth in the second quarter, while also expanding our gross margin as we begin to see the benefits of our product development and sourcing initiatives," said President and CEO, Sam Sato.

Analysis

Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH, Financial) demonstrated resilience with a modest increase in net sales and improved gross margins. However, the company continues to face challenges with rising SG&A expenses and operational restructuring costs. The strategic initiatives to enhance fulfillment center productivity and capacity are expected to yield long-term benefits, including reduced overhead expenses and improved efficiency.

For value investors, the company's strong liquidity position and absence of debt are positive indicators. However, the ongoing restructuring and associated costs may weigh on short-term profitability. Monitoring the company's ability to manage expenses and drive further sales growth will be crucial in assessing its future performance.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Duluth Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.