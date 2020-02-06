American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.39, Revenue at $1.3 Billion, Misses Estimates

Record Revenue and Operating Margin Expansion Highlight Q2 Performance

Summary
  • Revenue: $1.3 billion, rose 8% year-over-year, missed estimates of $1.309.93 billion.
  • Operating Income: $101 million, up 55% year-over-year, with operating margin expanding 240 basis points to 7.8%.
  • Gross Profit: $499 million, increased 10%, with gross margin expanding 90 basis points to 38.6%.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.39, with average diluted shares outstanding at 198 million.
  • Same-Store Sales: Aerie comps up 4%, American Eagle comps up 5%.
  • Inventory: Total ending inventory increased 4% to $664 million, indicating healthy levels for the season.
  • Shareholder Returns: $120 million returned in cash to shareholders, including $96 million in share repurchases and $24 million in dividends.
Article's Main Image

On August 29, 2024, American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, ending August 3, 2024. The specialty retailer, known for its apparel and accessories, reported record revenue and significant operating margin expansion.

Company Overview

American Eagle Outfitters Inc is a specialty retailer engaged in the retail of apparel and accessories with stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: American Eagle and Aerie. The majority of its revenue comes from its primary brand, American Eagle, which offers an assortment of specialty apparel, accessories, and personal care products for women and men. Geographically, it generates the vast majority of its revenue from the United States.

Performance and Challenges

American Eagle Outfitters Inc reported total net revenue of $1.3 billion for Q2 2024, an 8% increase from the previous year, aligning with analyst estimates of $1.309 billion. The company's operating profit rose by 55% to $101 million, reflecting a robust performance. However, the retail calendar shift contributed approximately $55 million to this revenue, indicating potential challenges in maintaining this growth rate in subsequent quarters.

Financial Achievements

The company achieved a gross profit of $499 million, up 10% from the previous year, with a gross margin rate of 38.6%, expanding by 90 basis points. This improvement was driven by favorable product costs and leverage on expenses, primarily in rent and digital delivery costs. Operating income increased by 55% to $101 million, with an operating margin expansion of 240 basis points to 7.8%.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Net Revenue $1.3 billion $1.2 billion
Gross Profit $499 million $453 million
Operating Income $101 million $65 million
Net Income $77 million $49 million
Diluted EPS $0.39 $0.25

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Total ending inventory increased by 4% to $664 million, indicating healthy inventory levels. The company returned $120 million in cash to shareholders in Q2, bringing year-to-date returns to $180 million. This included 4.5 million shares repurchased for $96 million. Capital expenditures totaled $61 million in Q2 and $97 million year-to-date, with expectations for fiscal 2024 capital expenditures to approximate $200 to $250 million.

Outlook

For the third quarter, American Eagle Outfitters Inc expects operating income to be in the range of $120 to $125 million, with comparable sales expected to increase by 3% to 4%. For the full year, the company updated its operating income outlook to $455 to $465 million, the high end of prior guidance, with comparable sales expected to increase by approximately 4%.

Commentary

"Our Powering Profitable Growth strategy is off to a great start, locking in a strong first half and setting us on track to achieve the high end of our prior operating profit outlook for 2024," commented Jay Schottenstein, AEO’s Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

For more detailed financial information, readers can access the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from American Eagle Outfitters Inc for further details.

