Half Year 2025 Nickel Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Justin Werner - Nickel Industries Ltd - Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to Nickel Industries 2024 half-year results call. If I could ask the moderator to please move to slide 2, thank you.



Starting with safety, 3.25 million man-hours worked at the Hengjaya Mine with no recorded LTI. So that's a lost time injury frequency rate of 0.07, which is world class. Similarly, at our RKEF operations for the first half of 2024, 4.93 million cumulative hours worked. And that's a lost time injury frequency rate of 0.316, and there was one LTI reported at the ONI operation.



In terms of group safety, first half of 2024, 8.18 million man-hours worked with one LTI, and that's a lost time injury frequency rate 0.182 per million work hours. In terms of ESG, we continue to be a leader in the sector. We've maintained the highest MSCI ESG rating for an Indonesia-based mining and metals company.



And then throughout the first half of this year, we continued to receive a number of awards, including two gold awards at the Nusantara CSR Awards and winner of the ESG