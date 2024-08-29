Q2 2024 Nanoform Finland Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Henri Haartman - Nanoform Finland Oyj - Director of Investor Relations



Good afternoon, all, and a warm welcome to Nanoform's second-quarter 2024 report presentation. My name is Henri von Haartman, and I'm your Director of Investor Relations. Today, our CEO, Edward Haeggstrom; CFO, Albert Haeggstrom; and Chief Commercial Officer, Christian Jones, will present to you.



This presentation is webcasted through Financial Hearings and there is also the possibility to call in and listen by phone. The presentation slides are shown throughout the webcast and they can also be found on our webpage in the investor section.



After the presentation, we will hold a Q&A, and it's possible to ask questions by calling in. We will, today, start with introduction to Nanoform, then financials and then we conclude with commercial.



With these words, our CEO, Founder, Professor Edward Haeggstrom, please go ahead.



Edward Haeggstrom - Nanoform Finland Oyj - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Henri. And welcome, also, on my