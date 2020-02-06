On August 29, 2024, John Mutch, Director at Agilysys Inc (AGYS, Financial), executed a sale of 1,000 shares of the company. The transaction was conducted at a price of $113.69 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 36,326 shares of Agilysys Inc.

Agilysys Inc is a leading provider of hospitality software solutions, offering technology that helps manage guest experiences, streamline operations, and enhance revenue generation capabilities for businesses in the hospitality industry.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Agilysys Inc reveals a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders. There have been 43 insider sales and only 2 insider buys. This latest sale by John Mutch aligns with the ongoing trend of insider sales at the company.

On the valuation front, Agilysys Inc's shares were trading at $113.69 on the day of the sale, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $3.13 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 31.03, which is above the industry median of 25.855. Additionally, the stock is considered significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.37, based on a GF Value of $82.93.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by John Mutch marks his only transaction in the past year, totaling 1,000 shares sold.

