On August 27, 2024, Ben Campbell, the Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW, Financial), sold 2,780 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 71,612 shares of the company.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc is a global logistics company, providing freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies of all sizes. The firm operates through a network of offices and service centers, offering a wide range of logistics services including transportation, warehousing, and supply chain management.

Over the past year, Ben Campbell has sold a total of 2,780 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 5 insider sells over the same timeframe.

On the day of the sale, shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc were trading at $102.11. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $12.08 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 37.19, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 13.92 and also above the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate calculated by GuruFocus, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company’s future performance and valuation alignment.

