On August 27, 2024, Gary Merrill, Chief Commercial Officer of CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT, Financial), executed a sale of 17,388 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 94,530 shares of CommVault Systems Inc.

CommVault Systems Inc specializes in data protection and information management software applications and related services. The company is known for its products that are designed to help companies protect, access, and use all of their data, anywhere and anytime, turning data into a powerful strategic asset.

Over the past year, Gary Merrill has sold a total of 46,546 shares of CommVault Systems Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the recent sale, shares of CommVault Systems Inc were trading at $150.76, giving the company a market cap of approximately $6.672 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 39.23, which is above the industry median of 25.855.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate calculated by GuruFocus, CommVault Systems Inc is currently significantly overvalued. The GF Value of $78.43 compared to the current price of $150.76 results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.92.

This valuation is based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for expected business performance.

The insider transaction trends and valuation metrics provide a snapshot of CommVault Systems Inc's financial landscape and insider sentiment.

