On August 28, 2024, Jacob Schatz, Executive Vice President, Global Affairs and Chief Legal Officer of Electronic Arts Inc (EA, Financial), sold 1,500 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $149.32 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 27,860 shares of Electronic Arts Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc (EA, Financial) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The company develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

Over the past year, Jacob Schatz has sold a total of 12,500 shares of Electronic Arts Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 58 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Electronic Arts Inc were trading at $149.32, giving the company a market cap of approximately $39.70 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 35.35, which is above both the industry median of 20.005 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Electronic Arts Inc is $136.05 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics, including the price-to-free cash flow and other financial ratios.

