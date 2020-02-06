On August 28, 2024, William Martin, Chief Strategy Officer of Immersion Corp (IMMR, Financial), purchased 20,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 1,369,265 shares of Immersion Corp.

Immersion Corp specializes in the development and licensing of touch feedback technology. The company's technology is used in a variety of products including automotive controls, medical devices, and consumer electronics.

The transaction occurred with shares priced at $8.76, valuing the purchase at $175,200. This acquisition has increased the insider's stake in the company significantly, reflecting a strong commitment to the company's future.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Immersion Corp shows a trend with 3 insider buys and 2 insider sells. The recent purchase by William Martin aligns with an overall positive buying trend within the company's insiders.

Currently, Immersion Corp has a market cap of $279.665 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 4.24, which is significantly lower than the industry median of 25.855. This valuation suggests that the stock is trading at a lower multiple compared to its peers.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Immersion Corp is currently valued at $29.93 per share, making the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio 0.29. This indicates that the stock might be a possible value trap, and potential investors should think twice before investing based on its GF Value.

This insider buy could signal a belief in the company's value or expected future performance, despite the current market valuation and GF Value assessment suggesting caution.

