On August 27, 2024, Harry Sommer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH, Financial), sold 25,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 549,129 shares of the company.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd operates as a global cruise company. It offers cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, the Mediterranean, the Baltic, Central America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. The company is known for its Freestyle Cruising concept, which allows guests a flexible cruise vacation experience.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shows a total of 2 insider buys and 4 insider sells. Harry Sommer has sold a total of 25,000 shares and has not made any purchases during this period.

On the day of the sale, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd were trading at $18.09. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $7.85 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 21.00, which is above the industry median of 18.42.

The stock's current price of $18.09 compared to the GF Value of $28.23 indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.64, suggesting that the stock might be a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before making an investment decision based on the GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.