On August 27, 2024, James Mcgill, Director at Powell Industries Inc (POWL, Financial), executed a sale of 6,600 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 9,660 shares of Powell Industries Inc.

Powell Industries Inc (POWL, Financial) specializes in the development, design, manufacturing, and servicing of equipment and systems for the management and control of electrical energy and other critical processes. The company serves a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, petrochemical, and transportation sectors.

Shares of Powell Industries Inc were priced at $185.84 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $1.95 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 15.23, which is below both the industry median of 21.92 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Powell Industries Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.61, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider purchases of Powell Industries Inc stock, but there have been 22 insider sales. James Mcgill's recent sale of 6,600 shares is part of this trend of insider selling within the company.

