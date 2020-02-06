Ross Stores Inc (ROST, Financial) reported a significant insider transaction on August 27, 2024, involving its Chief Executive Officer, Barbara Rentler. According to the SEC Filing, the insider sold 48,885 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 311,853 shares of Ross Stores Inc.

Ross Stores Inc operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores offer branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions at a significant discount to department and specialty store regular prices.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Ross Stores Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 9 insider sells. Specifically, Barbara Rentler has sold a total of 48,885 shares and has not made any purchases in the same timeframe.

On the valuation front, shares of Ross Stores Inc were trading at $153.93 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $50.64 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 24.48, which is above both the industry median of 17.92 and the company’s historical median.

According to GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Ross Stores Inc is $134.18 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company’s future performance or stock valuation adjustments.

