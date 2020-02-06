On August 27, 2024, Director Douglas Rauch sold 1,500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM, Financial) at a price of $102.62 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 12,574 shares of the company.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc operates as a retailer of fresh, natural, and organic food in the United States, offering a range of products focusing on health and wellness. The company's stores provide fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items catering to consumers' growing interest in health and wellness.

Over the past year, Douglas Rauch has sold a total of 10,181 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 54 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc's shares were trading at $102.62 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $10.27 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 32.14, which is above both the industry median of 16.74 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.44.

This sale by Director Douglas Rauch might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics in the context of its recent trading price.

