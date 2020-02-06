On August 29, 2024, Brian Hole, President of Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC, Financial), executed a sale of 3,125 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 97,776 shares of Willis Lease Finance Corp.

Willis Lease Finance Corp specializes in the leasing of spare commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft-related equipment to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers globally.

Over the past year, Brian Hole has sold a total of 23,383 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year at Willis Lease Finance Corp, where there have been 80 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the sale, shares of Willis Lease Finance Corp were priced at $105.5. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $754.372 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 8.21, which is below the industry median of 18.14.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Willis Lease Finance Corp is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.67. The GF Value of $63.33 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale and the current valuation metrics provide investors with updated data points to consider in their analysis of Willis Lease Finance Corp's stock performance and potential future movements.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.